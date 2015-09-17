One arrested following car accident with injuries in Ladson

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another driver has been arrested after a crash on Highway 78 and Ladson Rd. Wednesday night.

Charleston County deputies say the driver of a Ford Taurus was turning off of Highway 78 in Ladson shortly after 7:00 p.m. when her car collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, deputies say.

According to deputies, Zulma Vasquez-Gonzalez was arrested for driving without a South Carolina license and failing to yield the right-of-way. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.