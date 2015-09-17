Quantcast

Traffic clear on Ravenel Bridge after disabled vehicle closes southbound lane

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is clear on the Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge Thursday morning after a disabled vehicle closed a southbound lane

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, officials responded to a disabled vehicle before 8:30 a.m. 

