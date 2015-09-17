Traffic moving on I-26 EB after accident near exit 206

Quantcast

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is moving again after an accident at exit 206 near Charleston Southern University Thursday morning. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted two motorists at exit 205 eastbound. 

