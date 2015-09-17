Charleston police hold Community Unity Day Saturday

The Charleston Police Department is hosting a Community Unity celebration on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Community Unity Day will be held at the Deming Park and Playground on 5th Ave. in West Ashley. Members of surrounding neighborhoods are invited to attend.

A release says attendees should expect food, games, a jump castle, and a three-point basketball shootout for various age categories.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.