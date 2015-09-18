NAN to call for criminal charges against deputies involved in Shamir Palmer shooting

The National Action Network plans to call for criminal charges to be brought against the deputies involved in the incident that killed Shamir Palmer in a news conference Friday. The 24-year old was killed early last month by Dorchester County deputies near Summerville on Aug. 8.

Members of NAN will be holding the news conference in front of the Dorchester County Solicitor's Office at 11:30 a.m.

The Dorchester County Coroner ruled Palmer's death as suicide by cop, but Palmer's family believes his death was murder.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.