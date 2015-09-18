Quantcast

Traffic moving on I-26 EB following two accidents with injuries - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Traffic moving on I-26 EB following two accidents with injuries

(Photo Source: AP) (Photo Source: AP)

Traffic is moving on I-26 eastbound after the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two accidents Friday morning. 

Highway Patrol reported two collisions with injuries near exit 205 eastbound at University Blvd. around 7 a.m.

Those accidents have since been cleared.  

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly