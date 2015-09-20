Deputies investigate fatal shooting outside Harleyville night club

The Dorchester County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning outside a night club.

Officials say 27-year-old Keishae Lanette Ross died from a gunshot wound around 3:00 a.m.

Deputies responded at approximately 2:46 a.m. to multiple calls about shots fired outside the club. When they arrived, they found Ross suffering a gunshot wound and unconscious outside the club.

Witnesses told deputies a fight had broken outside inside the club and later heard gun shots.

Another witness said she was running out of the club behind Ross and she saw Ross fall to the ground in front of her.

Ross was wounded in the back and her death has been ruled a homicide, according to Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies are trying to identify potential suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

