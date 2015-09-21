One dead after car strikes tree on I-26

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one motorist is dead after hitting a tree on I-26 near the Ridgeville exit early Monday morning.

Tiffany Wilder, 24, of Charleston died when her car struck a tree along the interstate near mile marker 188, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.

The accident was called in at 4:10 a.m. Authorities say Wilder was driving westbound when her car veered off to the left, over-corrected, and hit a tree on the right side of the road.

Wilder was the only person in the car, and was wearing a seat belt.

Lanes were blocked in the area as emergency responders worked the scene, but all are back open.

