Second arrest made after kidnapping, armed robbery in downtown Charleston

Police say a second man has been arrested after a woman was kidnapped and a man was robbed on a September night in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police said Thursday that Eric Morrison, 31, was taken into custody by Nashville Police. He's being charged with armed robbery.

According to a news release in September, the first suspect, Devon McNeil, was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and not having a driver's license.

The report says the kidnapping victim and McNeil were on a date at a party on James Island on Sept. 19 when they got into an argument. She left the party and met a male co-worker near White Point Gardens in downtown Charleston, the report says.

According to the report, McNeil and one other man approached the woman and her co-worker on Murray Blvd. at 11:35 p.m. The report says McNeil was armed with a handgun.

The male victim said the suspects demanded that he empty his pockets, saying "run your pockets, fool." He said he handed over his car keys, driver's license, student ID, some business cards, and $420 in cash.

He said the suspects then grabbed the woman and pushed her inside her own car, then drove it away toward South Battery. He then dialed 911 with a bystander's cell phone.

The report says North Charleston and Charleston police officers were able to find the woman and one of the suspects in North Charleston after putting a felony alert on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported. No word on whether police have found the second suspect.

