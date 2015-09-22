Authorities identify body found in the Ashley River

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a body which was recovered Tuesday morning in the Ashley River.

Authorities say the body has been identified as 64-year-old Hercules Gaines of West Ashley.

No foul play is suspected.

Crews made the recovery Tuesday before 11 a.m. near the North Bridge on Cosgrove Avenue, according to North Charleston Police Capt. Scott Perry.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch confirmed Charleston County Rescue, North Charleston police and fire were on the scene after someone called it in shortly before 8 a.m.

