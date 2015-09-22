Lowcountry law enforcement collect prescription drugs on National Take-Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration and agencies across the state invited people to drop off any potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal Saturday, as part of National Drug Take-Back Day.

Charleston Police Sgt. Trevor Shelor said the department saw a good turnout.

"We've collected 100 pounds of drugs so far, which equals to about 50 kilos," he said. "When you think about it taking 50 kilos of drugs off the street that's a pretty significant thing."

The purpose of the event is to combat prescription drug abuse.

Collection sites in the Lowcountry included the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, North Charleston Police, Folly Beach Police, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, according to the DEA.

DEA officials say the day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

A release from the Charleston Police department says Americans turned in over 617,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners last September.

Drugs collected in all previous Take Back events add up to more than 2,400 tons.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.