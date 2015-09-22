Quantcast

Deputies: Pawley's Island runaway located

Deputies: Pawley's Island runaway located

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen reported missing from Pawley's Island earlier Tuesday has been found safe and unharmed.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Myrtle Beach Police Department notified Georgetown County deputies the 13-year-old had been located at the Coastal Grand Mall.

