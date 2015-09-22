Mount Pleasant mother and daughter each score big lottery win

Luck must run in the family for a mother-daughter pair in Mount Pleasant. The South Carolina Education Lottery says a woman won $1 million soon after her daughter won $100,000.

A woman found out her lottery ticket was selected from more than 650,000 entries in a special promotion. After waking up her husband to tell him, she called their daughter, who previously won on a $5 scratch off.

“I was happy for her when she won, and with her decision to go back to school to be a nurse, so I knew she would be happy for me too,” the mother said.

The family said they were happy to find themselves back at the Lottery Claims Center.

