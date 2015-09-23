Deputies investigating suspicious death in Charleston County

Charleston County officials are investigating what they believe could be a suspicious death.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the 2300 block of W. Palmer Dr. off of Ashley River Rd. Tuesday just before 10:00 p.m. after an elderly woman was found dead by a family member.

The release says the circumstances surrounding the death are considered to be suspicious.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. The Charleston County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and the manner in which he or she died.

