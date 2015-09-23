Police investigating probable drowning at Ashley Marina

Charleston Police say they are investigating a probable drowning that happened at Ashley Marina on Lockwood Dr. Wednesday morning.

Officers say they arrived shortly before 2:35 a.m. to find a man performing CPR on a man who had been pulled out of the water.

Officers say the victim was laying on the dock, fully clothed and soaking wet. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the victim was staying on a boat at the marina with the boat's owner and friends. The friends went to sleep, but eventually noticed the victim was missing and went to look for him.

The man was eventually found in the water, unresponsive.

The Charleston County Coroner will determine the victim's identity and manner of death.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.