TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents slow eastbound traffic near I-26 at College Park Rd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting two accidents on eastbound I-26 at the College Park Rd.exit.  

Both were reported around 6:40 a.m. 

Traffic is starting to move slowly. Use caution in this area. 

