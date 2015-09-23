Quantcast

Traffic moving on the Don Holt Bridge following accident

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Eastbound traffic is moving again after an accident on the Don Holt Bridge Wednesday morning. 

Highway Patrol says the accident was near mile marker 21. It was reported at 7:46 a.m. 

