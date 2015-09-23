Police: Two cases of debit card fraud reported in West Ashley

Charleston police are reporting two cases of debit card fraud that happened in the West Ashley area this week.

On Monday, a woman closed her bank account after receiving a call from her bank stating that $434.00 in fraudulent charges may have been made on her card. Charges were made at a Staples in Summerville, as well as the Champs at Citadel Mall, and the Home Depot on Glenn McConnell Blvd. in West Ashley.

The woman was not sure how her debit card information was compromised.

On Tuesday, another woman said an $244.95 in fraudulent charges were made on her card. The suspect(s) purchased items at the Rite Aid and the Sunoco on Ashley River Rd. in West Ashley.

The victim said she didn't authorize anyone to use her credit card, and that the card was in her possession when the suspects charged it.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.