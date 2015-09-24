Jesse Jackson to speak with College of Charleston students Thursday

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC

Civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson will be at the College of Charleston Thursday to talk to students about the importance of voting. 

The event Starts at 5:00 p.m. in Alumni Hall, inside the college's Randolph Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

