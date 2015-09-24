Mt. Pleasant Police investigating shooting in White Hall Terrace

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a shooting they believe happened in Whitehall Terrace Tuesday.

Officers responded to the ER at Roper St. Francis Hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with the victim, they concluded that he was grazed by a bullet after being physically attacked from behind near Happyland Blvd.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

