One dies following two-car accident in Adams Run

One person is dead after a two-car accident on Savannah Highway in Adams Run, near Highway 174.

Deputies say a car was traveling northbound on US17 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting another car.

The driver heading northbound was pronounced dead on scene. The second driver was taken to the hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. The Coroner's Office identify the victim, and determine the cause of death.

