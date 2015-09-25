Woman struck,killed by car while attempting to cross Rivers Ave.

A woman has died after being hit by an oncoming vehicle in North Charleston.

A representative with North Charleston Police says officers got to the 5000 block of Rivers Ave. to find a woman lying in the roadway. They responded shortly before 11 p.m.

Initial reports say the woman and a male acquaintance were trying to cross Rivers Avenue when the she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The male was not hit.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials say no charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner will identify the victim.

