Quantcast

Eastbound traffic moving after accident on I-26 at College Park - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Eastbound traffic moving after accident on I-26 at College Park Rd.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Eastbound traffic is moving on I-26 near the College Park Rd. exit following an accident Monday morning. 

Police were seen responding to the area at 7 a.m. 

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly