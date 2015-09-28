Streets reopening after flooding; some downtown streets remain closed

Market Street in downtown Charleston as well as Long Point Road and the intersection of Church and Mill Streets in Mount Pleasant have been reopened to traffic after being closed because of flooding, authorities say.

Officials say the following streets in downtown Charleston have been closed:

East Bay St. from Cooper to Jackson

Broad St. and Lockwood

Wentworth and Barre St.

Gadsden and Wentworth

Barre and Beaufain

Broad and Mary St.

Jackson and America St.

Washington St. between Society and Laurens St.

Lockwood and Chisolm St.

In Mount Pleasant, William and Pitt Streets are also closed because of flooding.

A coastal flood advisory was in effect throughout the Lowcountry until 11 a.m.

