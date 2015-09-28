Charleston Symphony Orchestra to offer tickets to individual performances, diverse lineup

Fans of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will be able to buy tickets to individual performances during their 2015-2016 season, a news release says.

Orchestra officials want to give music enthusiasts greater access to their performances.

“We have incredible performances planned for this season and a strong group of musicians to further elevate the Orchestra,” said CSO Executive Director Michael Smith. “We are pleased to launch single ticket sales today to provide an opportunity for all music lovers to participate in this monumental season.”

According to a news release, fans will also be able to enjoy a diverse, exciting season lineup. The musicians will perform classical music, film scores, and holiday events including Frankenstein Live, Beethoven’s 4th Piano Concerto, and Sounds Of New Orleans.

For more information, visit the CSO box office at 756 St. Andrews Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407, or call the box office at 843-723-7528, ext. 110.

For further details on the upcoming CSO 2015-16 season, visit www.charlestonsymphony.org.

