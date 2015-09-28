Summerville, Old Fort fire departments to hold parade for Fire Prevention Week

The Summerville and Old Fort fire departments will kick-off Fire Prevention Week with a parade and display on Monday, October 5, a news release says.

According to the release, the display will feature forty fire trucks led by Mayor Collins. It will start in the Oakbrook area of Summerville at 6:00 p.m. The parade will begin on Midland Parkway towards Old Trolley Rd.; then turn right on to Old Trolley Rd., right at 5 points onto Main St. going through Historic Downtown Summerville and will end at the Lowe's Shopping Center on N. Main St. It will end at 8 p.m.

Children and adults will be able to explore the trucks and enjoy free food, music, face painting and jump castles.

The release says in partnership with the South Carolina Fire and Life Safety Educators Association, a controlled side-by-side burn will take place at 7:00 PM. The burn is a live demonstration that will illustrate the effectiveness of residential sprinklers.

