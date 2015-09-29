Quantcast

Traffic moving on I-26 after accident near exit 209 EB

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving on I-26 near exit 209 eastbound following an accident early Monday morning. The traffic stretched back to the College Park Rd. exit.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident at 6:21 a.m. No injuries or lane closures were reported. 

As of 6:55, the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston is 51 minutes. It typically takes between 15 and 18 minutes. 

