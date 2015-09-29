Downtown Charleston streets closed due to flooding; Motorists advised to use caution

Charleston police officials say a number of streets are closed Tuesday evening due to flooding.

Wentworth from Lockwood to Gadsden Street, Barre Street from Beaufain to Montague, and Morrison between Jackson and Lee are closed due to flooding.

Police are asking motorists to use caution Tuesday night and Wednesday, and to avoid flooded areas and streets due to possible unusual high tide.

Earlier Tuesday morning, several other streets had been shut, but police say those streets have since been reopened.

Mt. Pleasant Police reported Long Point Marsh areas were under close to two feet of water.

