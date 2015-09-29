Charleston Police Department awarded over $11,000 in grant money

The Charleston Police Department has been awarded a Homeland Security grant of over $11,000 for new equipment for its Underwater Recovery Team.

SLED gave the department $11,059 on Sept. 14. A news release says it plans to use the money to buy four underwater scene lights and seven handheld dive lights.

“This grant allows us to update our underwater lighting ability far beyond what was previously possible,” said Lt. Arthur Myers, commander of the Dive Team. “With the four scene lights, we will be able to provide light at critical scenes as never before, extending our operations to hours of darkness if an emergency exists.”

The release goes on to say that the equipment will be used in training exercises with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

