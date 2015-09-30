Quantcast

Traffic moving on I-26 after eastbound accident near Ashley Phosphate exit

Traffic is moving Monday after a slowdown on I-26 E at the Ashley Phosphate Rd. exit. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the accident at 7:09 a.m. 

