Coast Guard, other agencies participating in drill at Patriots Point

The Coast Guard is scheduled to participate in a drill Wednesday at Patriots Point at 9:30 a.m.

A news release says the drill will simulate a mass rescue of people after a boat hits an object and starts to take on water. Eight search and rescue mannequins, each named “Oscar,” will be tossed overboard to simulate people in the water.

The release says the purpose of the exercise is to improve coordination, communication and techniques among the participating agencies.

“It is through challenging exercises like these with our local agencies that we are able to strengthen the valuable partnerships that we have,” said Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Scaff, chief of contingency planning and force readiness at Coast Guard Sector Charleston. "An exercise of this magnitude gives us a very unique opportunity in a controlled environment to address areas of the Mass Rescue Plan that may need improvement. Ultimately, the idea is for all of us to come together in a unified effort to streamline our responses as a team.”

According to the release, the following agencies are scheduled to participate in the exercise:

The Coast Guard

The Coast Guard Auxiliary

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch

Charleston County Emergency Management Division

Charleston County Rescue

Town of Mount Pleasant Police Department

Town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department

City of Charleston Police Department

City of Charleston Fire Department

City of North Charleston Police Department

City of North Charleston Fire Department

Isle of Palms Fire Department

St. John’s Fire Department

Sullivan’s Island Fire Department

SpiritLine Cruises

American Red Cross

The Citadel

Tow Boat US

Sea Tow

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy

Charleston Branch Pilots Association

