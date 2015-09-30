Quantcast

Coast Guard, other agencies participating in drill at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC -

The Coast Guard is scheduled to participate in a drill Wednesday at Patriots Point at 9:30 a.m.

A news release says the drill will simulate a mass rescue of people after a boat hits an object and starts to take on water. Eight search and rescue mannequins, each named “Oscar,” will be tossed overboard to simulate people in the water.

The release says the purpose of the exercise is to improve coordination, communication and techniques among the participating agencies. 

“It is through challenging exercises like these with our local agencies that we are able to strengthen the valuable partnerships that we have,” said Lt. Cmdr. Shannon Scaff, chief of contingency planning and force readiness at Coast Guard Sector Charleston. "An exercise of this magnitude gives us a very unique opportunity in a controlled environment to address areas of the Mass Rescue Plan that may need improvement. Ultimately, the idea is for all of us to come together in a unified effort to streamline our responses as a team.”  

According to the release, the following agencies are scheduled to participate in the exercise: 

  • The Coast Guard
  • The Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • Charleston County Sheriff's Office
  • Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch
  • Charleston County Emergency Management Division
  • Charleston County Rescue
  • Town of Mount Pleasant Police Department
  • Town of Mount Pleasant Fire Department
  • City of Charleston Police Department
  • City of Charleston Fire Department
  • City of North Charleston Police Department
  • City of North Charleston Fire Department
  • Isle of Palms Fire Department
  • St. John’s Fire Department
  • Sullivan’s Island Fire Department
  • SpiritLine Cruises
  • American Red Cross
  • The Citadel
  • Tow Boat US
  • Sea Tow
  • Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy
  • Charleston Branch Pilots Association

