ROAD CLOSURES: Flood waters close several streets to traffic in downtown Charleston

Roads were reopening Wednesday afternoon after flooding concerns in downtown Charleston.

Broad Street is fully open, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Barre Street from Beaufain to Broad is also reopen as of shortly before 4 p.m.

Charleston Police say northbound traffic is closed on Lockwood at Broad Street. Authorities re-opened southbound traffic on Lockwood around 1:13 p.m.

Morrison Dr. between Stuart and Lee streets has also been closed because of flooding. Police also say Wentworth St. at Barre, and Calhoun at Fourth St. are closed. The intersection of Hagood and Fishburne has been closed to traffic as well.

The outside eastbound lane on Calhoun St. has been blocked.

A coastal flood warning for moderate to major flooding is in effect for parts of the Lowcountry until 1 p.m.

