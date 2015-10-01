NAN to speak out about 'black men being afraid of police'

The tri-county branch of the National Action Network is holding a news conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

According to a representative, organization leaders will be talking about how "black men [are] afraid of the police."

The press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. at their office at 2931 Baker Ave. in North Charleston.

The statements will come a day after charges were dropped against a Goose Creek man who says he failed to stop for deputies because he feared what might happen if he did.

