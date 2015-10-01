Police seek help identifying suspect in downtown Charleston purse snatching

Charleston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a purse snatching that happened on Saint Phillip and Warren streets in downtown Charleston.

Police say the purse snatching victim's credit card was used at Tiger Mart at 3255 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston the night of the theft.

According to surveillance photos, the suspect drove a blue hatchback sedan, possibly a Mazda 3.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Inv. Brown at the Team 1 Office, 843-720-3913, or by email at brownch@charleston-sc.gov.

