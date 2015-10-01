Quantcast

Police release picture of bank robbery suspect in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police release picture of bank robbery suspect in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police have released a picture of a suspect in a bank robbery at the CPM Federal Credit Union on Virginia Ave.  

According to a representative for the department, a black male walked up to a teller at the bank at 10:45 a.m. and presented a note demanding money. 

The teller complied with the demand and the suspect left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.  

The suspect is described as 5’9”,approximately 170 lbs with a full beard. The representative says he's wearing a baseball cap and a white shirt. 

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a grayish colored vehicle.

No one inside of the bank was injured, the representative says. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly