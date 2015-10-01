Graham to discuss next steps for Charleston Harbor deepening

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

US Senator Lindsey Graham will meet with the media to discuss a Charleston Harbor deepening project that would make Charleston the deepest harbor on the East Coast.  

The senator plans to talk about the next steps that Congress needs to take to help keep the 52-foot deepening project on track.

The project received unanimous federal approval in June. 

