SC Highway Patrol releases tips on driving in wet weather

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released some driving tips for people driving near areas affected by flooding.

Lance Corporal Hannah Wimberly advises keeping in mind the following rules:

1. Turn around, don’t drown

"Prepare for standing water," Wimberly says. "Never drive through flooded areas, even if you are familiar with the roads."

She warns that debris, tree branches or even power lines could be hidden beneath the water.

2. Don’t “cruise” through the rain

She advises to avoid cruise control when it's raining. "The vehicle reacts to the condition(s) present and when a vehicle hits a puddle of water the cruise control reacts as designed and may result in the driver losing control," she says.

She adds, "to prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged."

3. Slow Down and Leave Room

"When driving in wet-weather conditions, it is important to concentrate fully on every aspect of driving," she says. Wimberly reminds drivers that slowing during wet weather can be critical to reducing a car's chance of hydroplaning.

"To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you," she adds. " Also, it’s important for motorists to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns and other traffic early."

