Two dead after car strikes logging truck in Andrews

Two people have died after a mid-size sedan hit a logging truck near Andrews.

A representative for the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on North Morgan Avenue at at 6:20 a.m.

Two people inside the sedan were traveling north when they crossed the center line and hit the southbound logging truck head on, the representative officer says.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The tuck driver was not injured, and is not facing charges.

