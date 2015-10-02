Preparing for flooding: Emergency Management Department releases tips

The lowcountry is under a Coastal Flood Advisory through 2 p.m. Sunday

As flooding and heavy rain threats the Lowcountry and all of South Carolina, thinking ahead could help keep you and your family safe.

The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department is reminding the public of some several steps they can take, just in case:

Have an emergency kit with a flashlight, a battery–powered or hand crank radio, additional batteries, candles, and waterproof matches

Have a 3-day supply of non-perishable food and bottled water on hand

Don’t walk through a flooded area. Just six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet.

Don’t drive through a flooded area. A car can be carried away by just two feet of water.

Keep away from downed power lines and any other electrical wires.

Animals that lost their homes during a flood may seek shelter in your home and aggressively defend themselves

The department also provided some steps to take should flood waters enter your home:

Check for structural damage before entering your home. If you suspect damage to water, gas, electric, or sewer lines, contact authorities.

Remove wet contents like carpeting, furniture, and bedding immediately. Mold can develop within 24-48 hours. Use dehumidifiers and air-conditioners to dry out the building.

Photograph and list all damaged and lost items including their age and value where possible.

Take photos of the water in the house. Adjusters need evidence of damage to prepare your estimate.

Plan before you repair. Contact your local building inspection, planning office, or clerk’s office to get information on local building requirements.

