SCE&G reports over 280 outages in Charleston County

SCE&G is reporting 284 power outages in Charleston County, as heavy rain and flood water continues to pass through South Carolina.

According to the service, there are 13 incidents causing the outages in the county. SCE&G is reporting 13,059 customer outages state-wide.

Police also say many roads in the area have been closed to flooding.

The American Red Cross and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are opening locations to help people displaced by flooding Saturday.

