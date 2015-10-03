Charleston County upgrades to OpCon 1 readiness level

Charleston County Government’s Emergency Management says the county's emergency readiness level has been upgraded to OpCon 1.

OpCon 1 refers to the county's operating condition, and means which means a disaster or emergency situation is in effect and poses a significant threat to the area.

There are currently three shelters open to people displaced by flooding: The North Charleston United Methodist Church at 1225 E Montague Ave in North Charleston, Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church at 2014 Bees Ferry Rd., and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp on the corner of Bridge View Drive and Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

The National Weather service says the tide level was at 8.2 ft at one point Saturday, which is the highest side since Hurricane Hugo hit in September of 1989.

