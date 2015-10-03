Dorchester County EMD declares state of emergency, issues curfew

The Dorchester County Council declared a State of Emergency Saturday during a 1:15 p.m. Emergency Council Meeting Saturday.

The county Emergency Management Division has decided to upgrade the county's readiness level to OPCON 1 starting at 3:00 p.m. OPCON 1 is the highest level of emergency operations.

There is a curfew in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday for all of unincorporated Dorchester as well as Ridgeville, Reedsville, Harleyville and St. George. Summerville and North Charleston are not included in the curfew area.

According to a news release, numerous roads are already impassable because of flooding.

Dorchester County – including the Sheriff’s Department, EMS and Fire – will have limited response capabilities after dark due to deteriorating weather conditions.

This State of Emergency shall continue for a period of three days unless sooner terminated by an act of Dorchester County Council.

Shelter is being made available at Summerville High School, on 1101 Boone Hill Rd.

