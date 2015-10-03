State of South Carolina upgrades to OPCON 1

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and partner state agencies have upgraded the state’s operating condition to OPCON 1.

The agency says OPCON 1 is the highest of the five operational classifications and indicates that a disaster or emergency situation is in effect and full emergency operations are ongoing.

According to a news release, the State Emergency Operations Center is fully staffed and is operating on a 24-hour schedule.

President Obama has declared a federal emergency in South Carolina, which activates federal resources to support the state and local efforts to protect the public during the storm and recovery.

The state’s Public Information Phone System (PIPS) is operating. Callers are available to answer citizens’ questions about flooding and other emergency information at 1-866-246-0133.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.