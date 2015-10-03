Mount Pleasant Waterworks lifts request to limit water use

Mount Pleasant Waterworks lifted their request to limit toilet flushing, washing laundry, dish washing, and other water use that could contribute to wastewater overflows Wednesday.

The water service said Saturday that they were experiencing higher than normal wastewater flows, which was causing wastewater spills.

In a news release, it said limiting the use of the wastewater system would help reduce the possibility of additional wastewater overflows and allow crews to make needed repairs.

As opposed to their wastewater system, the water system was not affected by the rain event. Water remains safe to drink and use as normal.

Customers are still asked to continue to avoid standing water, especially standing water and ponds near manholes.

