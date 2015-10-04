Old Black Oak Road in Berkeley County expected to collapse, residents nearby advised to evacuate

According to Berkeley County representative Micheal Mule, residents of the Overton and Short Stay communities are being strongly advised to evacuate their homes.

Officials and DOT expect Old Black Oak Road to washout soon and possibly collapse.

Shelter has been set up at Berkeley Middle School at 320 North Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner. Use an alternate route to Highway 52 to get there.

