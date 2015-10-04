Berkeley County upgrades to OPCON 1

Officials with Berkeley County Government say the county has upgraded to a readiness level of OPCON 1.

OPCON 1 is the highest of the five operational classifications and indicates that a disaster or emergency situation is in effect and full emergency operations are ongoing.

According to officials, shelters have been established at Berkeley Middle School at 320 North Live Oak Dr. and Westview Middle School at 101 Westview Blvd. in Goose Creek.

Shortly before the announcement, county officials advised residents of the Overton and Short Stay communities to evacuate their homes because of a possible washout on Black Oak Road.

