Multiple school districts announce Monday closings

Several Lowcountry school districts have canceled class Monday as flood waters continue to impact roads throughout the Lowcountry.

According to officials, the following school districts are closed:

Charleston County School District has canceled school for Monday.

Berkeley County School District has canceled school for Monday.

All schools and offices are closed Monday. All athletic events and extracurricular activities scheduled for Monday will be postponed.

Georgetown County School District

All schools and offices are closed Monday.

Williamsburg County School District

All schools and offices are closed Monday.

