North Charleston: Mayor Summey announces curfew starting at 10 p.m. Sunday

Site of the press conference (Photo Source: City of North Charleston)

During a press conference at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, North Charleston Mayor Kieth Summey said a curfew would be imposed on the city of North Charleston from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The curfew comes as flood water and heavy rain continues to impact roads in North Charleston.

Senator Tim Scott, also at the press conference, encouraged residents to stay indoors, and make sure friends and neighbors know where you are.

