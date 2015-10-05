West Ashley boys report on flooding

Photos and videos of flood damage in South Carolina are circulating on social media by the thousands. Some are even using their cameras to report what they're seeing.

A group of brothers took to the internet Sunday to report the flooding they witnessed in West Ashley. Miles reported, and Will and Reid produced the video. They published the report on YouTube.

"As you all know, Charleston has really taken a hit to the gut this week do to record-breaking amounts of rainfall," Miles Mercer reports from his home.

"On Friday, Oct. 2, 2015, Nikki Haley declared a state of emergency. It was a very rainy day, only foreshadowing what was to come," he continues.

