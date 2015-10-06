NAN collecting items to help victims of flooding

The National Action Network is asking for the public's help in a relief drive for flooding victims in the Lowcountry and across the state.

The organization is asking for donations of water, non perishable goods, clothing, diapers, wipes, Clorox and other cleaning supplies.

Drop-off sites for the items include:

National Action Network Office at 2931 Baker Ave., in North Charleston (843) 532-0787

Scott's Grand Banquet Hall at 5060 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston 1-888-415-2224

All North Charleston Fire Stations

The City of Charleston Fire Station at King & Wentworth streets in downtown Charleston

The organization plans to have a news conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. in front of the Pepperhill subdivision entrance in North Charleston.

